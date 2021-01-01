Chikwende: Between Kahata and Morrison, who will the Zimbabwean replace at Simba SC?

The forward joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi from FC Platinum and was unveiled on Friday night

Simba SC are contemplating axing either Francis Kahata or Bernard Morrison from their Mainland League squad to accommodate their latest signing Perfect Chikwende.

The Zimbabwean was signed by Wekundu wa Msimbazi to bolster their squad and increase their chances of winning their fourth league title in as many seasons. Having reached their foreign limit, the reigning champions will have to exclude or release one of their imports to allow their new player to be involved in the league assignment.

"Simba management has had a discussion with Morrison and explained they might be forced to let him go owing to his health issues," a source close to the club told Goal on Saturday.

"He is suffering from hernia and he might need surgery that will put him out for up to seven or eight months depending on the way his body reacts to the medication. So the involved parties are negotiating possibilities of terminating their engagements."

For Kahata, the club is still weighing the available options.

"Initially, the club wanted to let Kahata join Azam FC on loan until the end of the season, but the player refused the offer," our source continued.

"So they might remove the winger from the league's list and let him take part in the Caf games. By the end of the season, he will be a free agent and will leave without the club digging deep into their pockets to compensate him."

However, when reached for comment, Kahata denied knowledge of the aforementioned, saying he is focused on executing his duties at the club.

"I have not heard anything regarding my loan deal to Azam," the creative midfielder told Goal on Saturday.

"I still have a contract with Simba, and currently I am focusing on how to help my team perform well."

Kahata played a vital role to help Wekundu wa Msimbazi reach the finals of the annual Mapinduzi Cup competition held in Zanzibar where they lost to Yanga 4-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in regular time.

He was named the Man of the Match in the 2-1 win over Namungo in the semi-final and went on to pocket Tsh 200,000.