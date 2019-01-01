Chicharito, Lainez lead Mexico national team attack vs. Paraguay

The all-time leading goalscorer for El Tri is sandwiched between the Real Betis teenager and Cruz Azul's standout 20-year-old Roberto Alvarado

Old and young join together with 's all-time leading goalscorer Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez set to line up between 18-year-old Diego Lainez and 20-year-old Roberto Alvarado for El Tri in Tuesday's match against .

The 30-year-old forward enters Tata Martino's overhauled starting XI, with the manager making 10 changes from Friday's 3-1 victory over . Edson Alvarez, the Club America central midfielder, is the only player to keep his place from Martino's debut.

Alvarez will be joined in the midfield by Erick Gutierrez, who came on in the 75th minute of last week's match, and midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, who is seeing his first minutes of the Martino era.

Chivas goalkeeper Raul Gudino steps in for Guillermo Ochoa at the back with a back line of Miguel Layun, Nestor Araujo, Diego Reyes and Jorge Sanchez in front of him. Layun and Sanchez could line up on either side, with the team training with Layun at left back.

Paraguay's starting XI features several players based in North America, with Club America's Bruno Valdez getting the nod against plenty of familiar faces, including former teammate Lainez. Carlos Gonzalez leads the line for Eduardo Berizzo's squad with the Pumas player taking on a pair of former Liga MX veterans on Mexico's back line in Santos Laguna ex Araujo and former America player Reyes.

also features with attacker Hector "Tito" Villalba and midfielder Alejandro "Kaku" Romero in the team.

Mexico XI: Gudino; Sanchez, Reyes, Araujo, Layun; Dos Santos, Alvarez, Gutierrez; Lainez, Chicharito, Alvarado

Paraguay XI: Silva; Valdez, Gomez, Alonso, Arzamendia; Kaku, R. Rojas, M. Rojas; Villalba, Gonzalez, Perez.