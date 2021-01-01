Chetambe’s hard work will push Bandari to perform better - Odhiambo

The defender heaped praise on his teammate who has provided many assists in the league in eight games so far

defender Bernard Odhiambo believes Danson Chetambe’s hard work will push the Football Federation Premier League side far.

Chetambe is leading the list of assist providers in the Premier League with six assists and after congratulating the midfielder, Odhiambo has said the rest of the players are bound to be encouraged by his output.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate you on your great performances so far. Having six assists is not an easy task, but you have managed so far,” the centre-back wrote on his Facebook page.

“I urge you to keep it up and keep pushing to get even more good results till you take all the awards in the FKF PL.

“Your hard work will push the rest of us to perform even better and the team will grow from this seed. You are a joy to watch and a great human both on and off the pitch. I am happy to play alongside you and am always confident in everything that you give.

“May the Almighty God bless you and keep awarding you gift after gift and may you lead us to greater heights.”

’s captain Kenneth Muguna is the second player on the chart with four assists although he has played three fewer games compared to Chetambe’s.

Lawrence Juma, who earned a hat-trick for against – is third while Derrick Otanga of is fourth.

Bandari are sixth on the log with 12 points and look a solid side now although they had to make a change when Ken Odhiambo left for Sofapaka.

After Twahir Muhiddin had taken care of them temporarily, former AFC coach Casa Mbungo was later appointed to steer the coastal side.

The FKF Premier League will enter week nine on Friday with two games lined up; Wazito FC will face at Kasarani Stadium while Mathare United will host Bandari later on at the same venue.

On Saturday, Posta will clash with , Gor Mahia will play , Zoo FC will face while Sofapaka will entertain Nairobi City Stars.

On Sunday three games have been lined up with KCB and set to face off. Kakamega will be at home against Bidco United and will battle AFC Leopards.