Chennaiyin's Owen Coyle - Bengaluru are aggressive and physical

The Chennaiyin FC boss will not settle for anything less than three points against the Blues...

will be eyeing full points against rivals on Sunday as they chase a spot in the playoffs.

Currently FC, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin are fighting for the fourth spot in the (ISL). With Mumbai City picking up a win over Jamshedpur on Thursday, Chennaiyin will now have to win to keep up.

The Marina Machans manager Owen Coyle, though, suggested that Mumbai’s result does not really matter to them as they will have to continue to do their job.

“Whether Jamshedpur got a result in Mumbai or not, it’s not about that. It’s about ourselves. We have to do our job. If we do that and win games, we can secure the top four. When I came in, that seemed very very far away. We have utilised the quality in the squad and have found ways to win games. We have found ways to score and play good football.

“It’s always nice if a result goes in your favour but you have to do your job first. We still have , then Mumbai to go to. They will all be exciting games. But our focus is right now on Bengaluru. We are respectful of them but do not fear them. We are ready to show what we are capable of.”

The Irish coach heaped praise on opponents Bengaluru but suggested that they are also a team with a great pedigree and they will give a tough fight to the reigning champions.

“Bengaluru have been very good since they came into ISL. So have Chennaiyin. We are two-time winners along with ATK. They are a good side with a good coach. But we also have a good team and we are ready to win. But to do that we need to be at our best. Bengaluru are a very physical side and they are aggressive. And defensively they are a good unit. We have to overcome that.

“The front two at Kerala were very good. But we knew we could cause Kerala problems while going forward. I think we need to do that again.”

Chennaiyin have staged a brilliant turnaround this season since Coyle took charge. From the bottom of the table, the two-time champions have now become a strong contender to finish in the top four.

Coyle, though, feels that they need to continue their hard work and have to do well against the best teams in the league.

“We need to keep doing well. You need to play the best teams, that is what football is about.

“To win, we need to play well offensively. But there are going to be individual battles all around. Chhetri, Brown are all good players. Brown has played against my team in the ISL.

“(Anirudh) Thapa is suspended and Germanpreet (Singh) is an injury doubt. The players will step up, I’m sure. We need to find solutions and we are confident we can do that.”

One of the biggest strengths of Bengaluru FC is their set-pieces and Coyle acknowledged the opposition’s strength and suggested that they need to be strong in defence against the Blues.

“We knew that we had to do better defensively. We do play with an element of risk because we had to play like that from where we were. BFC are a threat at set-plays. We will look at it."