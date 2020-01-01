'Chhangte needs to more focused' - Chennaiyin's Csaba Laszlo frustrated despite win over FC Goa

outplayed to register a 2-1 win in the (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday. The Marina Machans, in the process, registered their first win after their opening day victory over .

Chennaiyin fully deserved the three points on Saturday but should have scored more than two goals, with Lallianzuala Chhangte, in particular, guilty of squandering multiple gilt-edged opportunities.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo felt that his team needs to be a bit more focused to find the back of the net more often and kill the games much earlier.

"This is not lack of confidence (wasting chances) because if you create so many chances, you have to be also focused. Chhangte had fantastic chances. We were working on this in training. Even Rafa had a fantastic chance you know to score a goal. (But) it was a very important three points for us," Laszlo said after the game.

Lallianzuala Chhangte was in the thick of things throughout the match as he had 41 touches on the ball and created two chances. Laszlo believes that the midfielder needs to improve on his concentration and if he scores once in the upcoming matches then he will regain confidence.

"Nothing goes wrong because if the player has so many chances. He needs more concentration and attention. If he scores more goals, then the next game will be easier for him"

Chennaiyin FC are currently at the eighth spot in the points table with eight points.