'Self-destruction with a corner!' - Chennaiyin boss Csaba Laszlo frustrated by painful loss to ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan scored off a corner in the 90th minute to bag all three points.

snatched all three points with a late goal in the 2020-21 clash against Chennaiyin at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

Chennaiyin were beaten by an efficient and defensively solid Bagan. Head coach Csaba Laszlo was disappointed with the result as he reckoned that his team played good football but destroyed themselves by conceding the corner from which David Williams scored the winner.

"We played good football. We tried to control the game. Our fitness was okay, I was sure that if there was a goal in the game then it will be scored by us and in one minute you lose everything. We destroyed ourselves. I'll be honest. We destroyed it with one corner. It was painful to take. We have to stand up and move forward. A disappointing evening for everyone in the dressing room," Laszlo said after the game.

Laszlo, however, backed his players despite their poor run in front of the goal. He also mentioned that his team lacked creativity in the midfield due to Rafael Crivellaro's absence.

"You played against ATK. They are a very good side. I don't want to blame our striker. We had all our attackers on the pitch. Rafa is out. We missed creativity from the midfield. Jakub Sylvestr came in and he tried to shoot. If we have a chance, we don't miss the chance. Painful to go out without points," he said.

He further added, "Every three points we lose is a missed opportunity to be in top four," he said.

"We know this team. I think last season we played the final. This stage everyone wants to be in the top four but we have to see everything realistically and this a completely different competition than last year. Some new players are in. Every year I want to be in the final. I hope we can do better," he added.

Talking about Anirudh Thapa's recovery, he said, "It is not so bad. He trained yesterday. I hope he is back in the next game."