Chemelil Sugar's precarious KPL position does not worry Mathare United - Ochieng

The Sugar Millers will be automatically ejected from the top-tier should they dish out a third walkover in the current season

striker Chris Ochieng is not worried by potential deduction of points in future should Sugar be expelled from the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Struggling Chemelil Sugar have already dished out two walkovers and they might find themselves thrown out of the league should they give away another one.

have been expelled already after giving free points to AFC , and Zoo FC.

Mathare United will play Chemelil Sugar on Sunday in Muhoroni but the precarious position of the Sugar Millers does not worry Ochieng at all.

“Thinking about whether they [Chemelil Sugar] will remain in the league or not, or if we might get a positive result against them and then later be stripped of it like what has happened with Sony Sugar should not be in our minds. We only need to focus on getting a win and hope Chemelil Sugar find a win to maintain them in the league,” Ochieng told the club's website.

Meanwhile, head coach Salim Ali hailed his charges despite the mid-week 1-0 loss to at Kasaarni.

“It was a disappointing loss. But one that laid bare for all to see the heart and desire that my players have,” Ali admitted.

“A loss is still a loss don’t get me wrong, but we lost fighting till the end and that is how you would want it to be. I am proud of my players and so should they of themselves.”

Article continues below

Mathare United had avoided defeats in their previous matches and Ali revealed how the run of results was slowly taking a toll on his players.

“I have a young team and the tag of us being unbeaten was starting to weigh on them. On one side I am disappointed we could not get something out of the game despite our numerous efforts but on the other, there is a slight sigh of relief the boys can now work without the distraction of being unbeaten,” the tactician concluded.