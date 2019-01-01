Chemelil Sugar won't surrender KPL status - Odera

The Sugar Millers handed Bandari a walkover after they failed to travel to Mombasa for their matchday six encounter

Sugar are ready for their upcoming league fixtures despite the tough financial situation they are finding themselves in, assistant coach Charles Odera has said.

The club gave a walkover in their last league match after they failed to show up at Mabraki Stadium but Odera is all but hopeful such a situation will be avoided going ahead.

“The playing unit and the technical bench are very much ready to honour matches. It is now upon management to play their part as they are the people to make the financial decision,” Odera told Goal.

“Players have been training as they await a word probably on Wednesday from the management. For now, we have not got a word from them for sure but we hope for a positive decision too.”

Odera further discussed whether skipping their tie against the Dockers affected the players in any way.

“Players understood the financial situation our parent sponsor is facing because it was not a deliberate decision not to honour the match. But we have been all along ready for these challenges especially after the exit of our second sponsor SportPesa,” added the tactician.

“This is their careers and they are pleading with the company to try and see if they can get another sponsor to help in the short-term before the general situation improves.

“When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”

Odera revealed the fact they kept their position last season was an achievement itself and added Chemelil Sugar Company has been in talks with other investors to see whether they can offer a helping hand.

“We were even lucky to have sailed through the whole of last season especially given the prolonged harsh economic situation of the sugar industry,” he stated.

“I understand there have been negotiations with different companies for the sole purpose of sponsorship since last season but I cannot tacitly confirm the level where the talks have reached by now.

“We all pray that we get to honour all matches this season.”

The club will host Kakamega on October 26.