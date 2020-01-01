Chemelil Sugar will start from zero once KPL resumes - Odera

The tactician states the team was picking up well before coronavirus pandemic forced a break and it will be tough once it resumes

Sugar head coach Charles Odera believes the current Kenyan Premier League ( ) break will do his charges more harm than good.

The Sugar Millers have struggled in the current campaign and are placed in the 17th position with just nine points. KPL was suspended owing to the Covid-19 and it is not clear when it will resume. The former player has explained why the break is not a blessing to his team despite their status.

"Nobody saw [the break] coming and it has affected the whole unit," Odera told Goal on Thursday.

More teams

"This is a new team which made up of young players who were still learning. Before the unfortunate suspension, we were picking up well and every day there were positives. With a few more matches the team could have been better.

"It will be a struggle to get back to where we were; it will be like starting from zero and it will take time before hitting our best once again."

Odera has also shed light on players' allowances and salaries owing to the struggles of their sponsors Chemelil Sugar Company.

Article continues below

"Our sponsors are slowly getting back to business and players are getting some little money to help them through," he added.

"However, the team is still struggling and we can only hope things will be better soon."

Out of the 23 games played, Chemelil managed just two wins and three draws.