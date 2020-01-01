Chemelil Sugar will redeem themselves against AFC Leopards - Odera

The tie against Ingwe comes after the Sugar Millers lost 6-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz in the last matchday action

Sugar head coach Charles Odera has revealed their resolve to pick up maximum points from AFC on Saturday.

Sugar will welcome AFC Leopards at Kericho Green Stadium and Odera believes his charges are ready to fight.

Chemelil Sugar lost their previous match against Kakamega Hoemboyz with a margin of 6-0 and Odera believes they are in perfect shape to face AFC Leopards and redeem themselves.

“AFC Leopards are a good team and we know in football there are three results but we are going for the win,” Odera told Goal.

“We have had good preparations and the boys are ready to redeem their names after losing points to Kakamega . We feel we must get points because we are at home and I am happy we are not having any injuries so far.

“Samuel Ndung'u was the only injured person but he has recovered already.”

Before losing to Kakamega Hoemboyz, Chemelil had picked points from their previous three matches; draws with and and a win against Posta . Odera revealed what made them lose after an impressive run.

“The long break we had earlier this month [from February 8-23] worked against our momentum and focus and you also know where we are getting a team to play a friendly match with, is very hard,” explained the coach.

“You can choose to play against Western Stima but their current financial status does not allow them to engage in many activities.

“We also have the same problem so we cannot afford travelling to and fro for friendlies. The break worked against us, we went back to zero and we have to start picking up again.

“We hope this week we will get positive results.”

Odera believes the kind of players at his disposal are willing to perform and help the club avoid relegation.

“These are young boys who are ready to perform. They take advice and implement instructions, unlike those experienced ones who tend to be very difficult managing,” he concluded.

“With a little facilitation, the boys are always ready to perform.”

Chemelil Sugar are 16th with nine points.