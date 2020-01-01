Chemelil Sugar will prove doubting Thomases wrong - Adagala

The Sugar Millers registered their second win this season against the Mailmen at Muhoroni Stadium

New Sugar owner Moses Adagala believes the team will prove doubters wrong by escaping relegation.

The Sugar Millers are slowly getting back on track after a poor start to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season, and on Saturday they managed to defeat Posta 2-1 at Muhoroni Stadium. Wanga Vincent and Paul Odanga scored for the hosts while Ken Mutembei scored a consolation for the Mailmen.

"A win for us today against FC at Muhoroni Stadium is a sign of good things to happen moving forward," Adagala posted on his official Facebook account.

"We are very optimistic that we shall register good performances this season. Thanks to the technical bench, players for playing well and fans for the unwavering support. The doubting Thomases need to refrain from insulting us and unnecessary blaming us because we are a team that believes so much in prayers and hard work."

The administrator went on to express his belief that things will turn out for the best despite the current financial crisis in the KPL.

"We all know our current state, the economy is dwindling, our youth is frustrated with no jobs and no one is ready to listen to them but I believe God will listen to their plea and salvage the situation," Adagala concluded.

Chemelil have now leapfrogged Kisumu All-Stars to the second last position with nine points.