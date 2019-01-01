Chemelil Sugar walkover has denied Bandari FC the joy to fight for points - Oburu

The team manager says the real joy of football is the fight on the pitch which the Dockers could not enjoy on Saturday

Sugar have handed FC their first walkover after they failed to travel to Mombasa for their Saturday league clash.

The club's assistant coach Charles Odera confirmed the development as a third walkover was registered in the top-flight this season.

“We have not managed to travel for the match but we are hopeful we will honour the next matches,” Odera told Goal.

Meanwhile, Bandari's team manager Wilson Oburu has revealed his dissatisfaction after earning free points at the expense of the Sugar Millers.

“If they [Chemelil Sugar] will not come eventually, we will follow the rules which govern such a footballing situation,” Oburu told Goal.

“Walkovers are painting a very bad image of the and although I understand the economic health of our teams, the fans who want to watch games every weekend, have also been denied such a chance.

“It is always good when your team gets free three points but the main joy lies in fighting for them on the pitch. Players like to express themselves on the pitch and this is why we take time on the training ground to prepare for matches.

“We might be happy with the points but it would have been better to get them after 90 minutes of intensive play. Players will surely miss the joy of the pitch fight.”

were the first team to dish out a walkover after they failed to face AFC at their own turf on October 5 and have again failed to honour their sixth match against on Saturday at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.