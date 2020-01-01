Chemelil Sugar vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be seeking to make it two wins out of two in the league when they face the Sugar Millers at Kericho Green Stadium

AFC will be meeting Sugar for the 22nd time in the last 10 years in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) at Kericho Green Stadium on Saturday.

A resurgent Ingwe side would want a win in order to close the gap with the top five sides but the Sugar Millers will also fight to ensure they win and earn vital points that can help avoid relegation from the top-flight.

AFC Leopards have been a dominant side in this fixture having won five of their last six matches but the Sugar Millers would want to end that dominance at least.

Game Chemelil Sugar vs AFC Leopards Date Saturday, February 29 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE KPL Facebook page/ AFC page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Chemelil Sugar squad Goalkeepers Daniel Kiptoo, Broline Opiyo. Defenders Timothy Omondi, Gideon Kibet, Philip Mwangale, Michael Owili. Midfielders Pablo Oduor, Bernard Onunga, Richard Oti, Felix Otuoma, James Omino. Forwards Leon Doso, Vincent Wanga, Paul Odanga.

Coach Charles Odera will have to pick his matchday squad from a fully fit squad with former and AFC Leopards winger Samuel Ndung'u returning from injury.

Probable XI for Chemelil Sugar: Kiptoo, Omondi, Oduor, Owili, Wanga, Omino, Mwangale, Oti, Odanga, Doso, Ndung'u.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Clyde Senaji, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Oruchum Christopher. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Bonface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Austine Odhiambo, Collins Shichenje, Clark Achuka, Luis Misiko, Saad Mousa. Forwards Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Vincent Oburu, Francis Manoah, Jaffari Owiti.

Interim coach Anthony Kimani is enjoying the luxury of a near-complete squad as Collins Shichenje returned to full training after missing the 2-1 win against in Kakamega County.

Luis Tera could also start again after making his debut against Sofapaka since his January arrival while Dan Sunguti could start from the bench.

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Kamura, Mudenyu Robert, Tsuma, Mukhekhe, Tera, Rupia, Odhiambo, Odenyi.