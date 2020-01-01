Chemelil Sugar vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
AFC Leopards will be meeting Chemelil Sugar for the 22nd time in the last 10 years in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) at Kericho Green Stadium on Saturday.
A resurgent Ingwe side would want a win in order to close the gap with the top five sides but the Sugar Millers will also fight to ensure they win and earn vital points that can help avoid relegation from the top-flight.
AFC Leopards have been a dominant side in this fixture having won five of their last six matches but the Sugar Millers would want to end that dominance at least.
|Game
|Chemelil Sugar vs AFC Leopards
|Date
|Saturday, February 29
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|KPL Facebook page/ AFC page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Chemelil Sugar squad
|Goalkeepers
|Daniel Kiptoo, Broline Opiyo.
|Defenders
|Timothy Omondi, Gideon Kibet, Philip Mwangale, Michael Owili.
|Midfielders
|Pablo Oduor, Bernard Onunga, Richard Oti, Felix Otuoma, James Omino.
|Forwards
|Leon Doso, Vincent Wanga, Paul Odanga.
Coach Charles Odera will have to pick his matchday squad from a fully fit squad with former Mathare United and AFC Leopards winger Samuel Ndung'u returning from injury.
Probable XI for Chemelil Sugar: Kiptoo, Omondi, Oduor, Owili, Wanga, Omino, Mwangale, Oti, Odanga, Doso, Ndung'u.
|Position
|AFC Leopards squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan.
|Defenders
|Collins Shivachi, Washington Munene, Clyde Senaji, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Oruchum Christopher.
|Midfielders
|Said Tsuma, Bonface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Austine Odhiambo, Collins Shichenje, Clark Achuka, Luis Misiko, Saad Mousa.
|Forwards
|Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Vincent Oburu, Francis Manoah, Jaffari Owiti.
Interim coach Anthony Kimani is enjoying the luxury of a near-complete squad as Collins Shichenje returned to full training after missing the 2-1 win against Sofapaka in Kakamega County.
Luis Tera could also start again after making his debut against Sofapaka since his January arrival while Dan Sunguti could start from the bench.
Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kipyegon, Kamura, Mudenyu Robert, Tsuma, Mukhekhe, Tera, Rupia, Odhiambo, Odenyi.
Match Preview
AFC Leopards last dropped points against Chemelil Sugar on May 5, 2018, following a 0-0 away draw. In the last six matches, Ingwe have kept five clean sheets against the Sugar Millers where they have also conceded two goals.
The biggest win AFC Leopards have registered against the Charles Odera-led side came during the first meeting of the current season where they earned a 4-0 victory.
Chemelil’s biggest win against the 13-time KPL winners came on September 14, 2013, where they picked up a 3-1 victory.
There have been eight draws between AFC Leopards and Chemelil since 2010 and the latest one was a 0-0 draw on May 2018. The first draw in the last 10 years came when the sides fought out to 0-0 result again in September 2010.
Chemelil have never recorded back-to-back wins against AFC Leopards since 2010 while Ingwe have recorded four back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2019 against their Saturday opponents.
AFC Leopards Football Operations Manager spoke about the return of Shichenje and the absence of Nabwire ahead of their trip to Kericho.
“[Collins] Shichenje is doing good, he has made a return to the team and has been sharp in training,” Juma told Goal on Friday.
“For [Marvin] Nabwire, this match comes too soon for him; he has a minor injury on his knee. Actually, we are just taking a precaution but I hope he will be back for our next game. It depends on the way he responds to medication as well as the doctor's report.”
Coach Kimani stated they will not take chances against Chemelil who suffered a 6-0 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz in the last KPL action. Kimani also welcomes Shichenje's timely return.
“Yes [Chemelil] lost against Homeboyz but it does not mean it will be an easy game. They have analyzed the match and tried to rectify the mistakes. We have had good training sessions because the players are responding really well," Kimani told AFC TV.
“We are working on body strength now and I am impressed by how the players are exercising especially in creating a lot of goalscoring chances. We are in perfect shape and we expect to get good results against Chemelil.
“The returning players will surely add strength to the team and the team doctors have also done a great job on their part to ensure the injured recover fast. Our fans have to stick with the team the way they have been doing because they motivate the players a lot.”
On the other hand, Odera hopes his side will use the home advantage and pick up points against Ingwe.
“We have had good preparation and the boys are ready to redeem their names after losing points to Homeboyz. We feel we must get points because we are at home and I am happy we are not having any injury so far,” Odera told Goal.
AFC Leopards are sitting sixth on the 17-team league table with 37 points from 21 matches while Chemelil are languishing second from bottom with nine points from the same number of matches.