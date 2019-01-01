Chemelil Sugar upbeat ahead of Afraha trip to face Ulinzi Stars

Baraza, however, feels the team is in a good shape and has what it takes to down the soldiers

Chemelil Sugar head coach Francis Baraza is optimistic of a positive result when his team faces Ulinzi Stars at Afraha Stadium.

The millers have been posting inconsistent results in the top tier, dropping points in games they shouldn’t have. Speaking before the game, Baraza feels the team is in a good shape and has what it takes to down the soldiers.

"It is definitely going to be a tough outing for us, we are going to play a team that has been together for so long and with massive experience. But that does not mean we cannot get maximum points, if we play well from the word go, we definitely will go home smiling.

Article continues below

"Of late, taking our chances has been the main problem, however, we will try and capitalize on them. It is a game I feel we can win if we minimize the mistakes and score when there is an opportunity."

The game is set to kick off from 4.00 PM.