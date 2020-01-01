Chemelil Sugar to open against Shabana as NSL season set for kick-off

The relegated side will be keen to make a good start as the lower tier league for the 2020-21 season kicks off with ten matches

After successfully resuming the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League, the lower-tier National Super League (NSL) is also set to start with ten matches lined up across the country on Saturday.

The lower tier league, whose winner earns direct promotion to the FKF Premier League, has already been postponed on two occasions.

The league was supposed to kick off on November 28 but was pushed forward to December 5. However, the league could not kick off as planned as the FKF cited logistical problems and postponed it to December 12.

The league will now kick off on Saturday, with four matches lined up: relegated Sugar will start their campaign to earn promotion with a clash against Shabana FC at Chemelil Complex, Mwatate United will face Coast Stima at Wundanyi Stadium, Nairobi Stima will come up against Soy United at Camp Toyoyo while Silibwet FC will face at Silibwet grounds.

On Sunday, six matches have been lined up: they are Kibera Black Stars against Muranga Seal at Ruaraka Grounds, Modern Coast against FC Talanta at Serani Grounds, will come up against APS Bomet at Bukhungu Stadium, Migori Youth will be at home against Ushuru, Mount Kenya will welcome Fortune Sacco at Camp Toyoyo while Kenya Police will come up against Kisumu All-Stars at Karuturi Grounds.

Last season, the tier was prematurely ended in mid-March after the outbreak of the coronavirus with table-toppers Nairobi City and second-placed Bidco United earning promotion to the top-flight.

Third-placed Vihiga United were the third team to be promoted after they beat Kisumu All-Stars on post-match penalties after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline in the two-legged promotion play-off, to seal their return to the top tier.

The new teams in the league include Silibwet Leo's FC, Soy United, and Mwatate United FC – who earned promotion from the FKF Division One League.



All the matches are scheduled to kick off at 15:00.

Saturday; Chemelil Sugar vs Shabana, Mwatate United vs Coast Stima, Nairobi Stima vs Soy United and Silibwet vs Sony Sugar.

Sunday; Kibera Black Stars vs MurangaSeal, Modern Coast Rangers vs FC Talanta, Vihiga Bullets vs APS Bomet, Migori Youth vs Ushuru, Mt. Kenya United vs Fortune Sacco and Kenya Police vs Kisumu AllStars.