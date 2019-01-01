Chemelil Sugar Team Manager Hillary Ouma castigates KPL referee Agneta Itubu

The Sugar official was unhappy with referee Agneta Itubu's performance in the match against Vihiga United, accusing him of bias

Sugar Team manager Hillary Ouma has called on Kenyan Premier League ( ) referees to be unbiased during matches in the country's top-flight.

Speaking to Goal following last week's 2-1 loss to , Ouma said that many teams are chasing vital points at this juncture of the KPL campaign and that referees should be fair when overseeing the games.

Patrick Okulo and Victor Ademba scored the goals which earned Vihiga United the win over the Millers, but Ouma has criticised the officiating in the match, saying the crucial penalty that ultimately decided the game should never have been awarded.

“At this point of the league, teams are chasing points and it is very disheartening that individuals can decide the course of matches. For example, against Vihiga United, we felt we lost not because we did not fight but because the referee was not fair in the decisions she was making,” Ouma told Goal.

“The penalty that was awarded to Vihiga United was never a genuine one and even the free kick that they won and scored from came after a very soft challenge on one of Vihiga United’s player.

Ouma added that they have submitted an official complaint to the KPL but have yet to receive a response.

Article continues below

“We have written to the KPL and we are waiting to get their response on the same. For now, we have not been informed whether the disciplinary committee has sat down to deliberate on the issues we raised but we have done our part to complain of the open bias the referee subjected our players to,” Ouma concluded.

Chemelil Sugar will travel to Mombasa to face at Mbaraki Stadium on Tuesday.