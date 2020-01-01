Chemelil Sugar target Posta Rangers scalp - Odera

The Sugar Millers have put up a brave fight in their last two matches and hope to claim maximum points against the Mailmen

Ahead of Saturday's Kenyan Premier League ( ) game against Posta , Sugar head coach Charles Odera has set his sights on moving up on the table.

The Sugar Millers desperately need a win to get from the foot of the table - they have managed to get just six points from the 19 games played with one win to their names.

The tactician expects a tough game for both team but remains hopeful of emerging victorious after 90 minutes.

"In this second half of the season, we have no room for complacency, we need positive results," Odera told Goal on Friday.

"The match against is not going to be easy at all; they have been on a good run. But, we have also managed to get two points from tough teams ( and ). We have trained to get a win, and we will go for it against Rangers."

Odera has also revealed the problem behind his team's struggles in the recent past.

"In the first half of the season, we struggled both defensively and in the attack, but since the start of the year, we have worked on our defence but we need to start converting our chances to goals," he added.

"If we score half of the chances we create in matches, I am sure we will defeat Rangers on Saturday."

Posta Rangers won the last meeting 3-0 and the hosts are aiming at avenging the loss. The

match will be played at Muhoroni Stadium.