Chemelil Sugar set to hand Bandari FC a walkover on Saturday

The Sugar Millers have not traveled to the coastal city of Mombasa for their top tier game against the Dockers

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) match between FC and Sugar hangs on a balance.

The two top tier sides are scheduled to play each other on Saturday at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa. However, Goal has learned that the match might not take place following the Suga Millers' failure to travel.

Chemelil Sugar team manager Stephen Ochieng' has confirmed his team have not travelled and chances of making it for the game are minimal.

"The current situation is tough for us and it is affecting everybody," Ochieng told Goal on Friday.

"We have not yet travelled, still at Chemelil, honestly I do not think we will make it for Saturday's game. The tough economic conditions are biting across, it is a sad state of affairs."

Chemelil Sugar were among the five top tier clubs who had written to the KPL requesting for league suspension, but the administrators turned down their requests.

Three weeks ago, handed AFC a walkover after failing to honour their league match.