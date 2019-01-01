Chemelil Sugar reshuffles office ahead of the new season

The changes come after players and fans alike protested the performance of Gichana whom they blamed for running the club poorly

After incessant complaints from the players and fans, Sugar have finally replaced Bosco Gichana as the club's chairman.

The players had threatened not to attend pre-season training if Gichana remained in office. Prior to his ejection, Gichana was acting as the overall boss overseeing the roles that were supposed to be undertaken by the general secretary, treasurer and organizing secretary.

"He has been running this club with an iron fist something that has seen the club's performance deteriorate since his takeover over the last two years. In fact, players had said they were not going to resume for the pre-season training sessions if Gichana remains at the helm of the club," a source within the club told Goal.

"The fans were also dissatisfied with his performances and the change is welcome across the board."

Meanwhile, the new changes in the office will see Collins Agai become the new chairman and the organizing secretary post will be handled by Steven Aluoch. Davis Jakinda is the new treasurer while the new secretary is Paul Korir.

The appointment of the new office bearers was confirmed through a circular seen by Goal and signed by the club patron Gabriel Nyangweso.

The Millers survived relegation after a 1-0 win over in the last match of the 2018/19 season.