Chemelil Sugar players have lost hope - Odera

The coach is concerned with the state of the Sugar Millers owing to their financial struggles and reveals he is in the market for new players

Sugar head coach Charles Odera has stated some players have lost hope and opted against playing football.

Last weekend, only 14 players turned up for their game against and they eventually lost 7-0. The tactician has explained the reason for the low turnout and why his team conceded many goals against the Brewers.

"Physically we were down, our players were just not ready and our fitness was wanting," Odera told Goal on Tuesday.

"I had to field the available players because they are the ones who turned up for the game. After Christmas, we asked the players to return to training but a few returned. Some had left for other teams, and some are looking for clubs to play for, and other players have lost hope; it is a tough situation."

With the transfer window open, the coach has confirmed the Sugar Millers have no option but to strengthen the team.

"Many players have left and others are not good enough, so it will be like building a new team again. We will have several new faces soon and I believe we can still escape the relegation axe," Odera concluded.

Chemelil are currently bottom of the table with one point from the 14 games played.