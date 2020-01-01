Chemelil Sugar disbanded few months after being relegated from FKF PL

The Sugar Millers have finally folded from the football scene after 24 years of top-flight action in the Kenyan league

Sugar have been disbanded, just a few months after they were relegated from the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League.

The Sugar belt-based club was axed to the National Super League (NSL) at the end of the 2019-20 season when the top-flight was prematurely ended owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the club was preparing to start a new life in the lower league after 24 years in the top stage, Goal has been informed the club has been disbanded and players asked to seek for new clubs.

“It is true that Chemelil Sugar have been disbanded,” a source, who did not want to be named told Goal. “It is a very unfortunate scenario but there is nothing we can do, but what I know is the players have been asked to go including the technical bench.”

Chemelil was among the teams that struggled last season when sponsors SportPesa stopped supporting the league.

In fact, before the league could be stopped because of Covid-19, they were already facing relegation to the lower-tier as they had missed two matches in the league, meaning a third match could have seen them relegated.

Another team which was relegated on similar grounds was , who missed three matches while Nzoia had missed one match.

The new FKF Premier League season is set to kick-off in November and already have sealed promotion to the top-flight after they beat Kisumu All-Stars 5-3 on post-match penalties.

The two teams had battled to a 3-3 draw in a two-legged affair before Vihiga managed to win on penalties in the return match played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Meanwhile, Vihiga United coach Sammy Okoth has maintained that he will stick with the team that earned his side a promotion slot ahead of the new campaign.

“I don’t want to sign new players as those who won promotion also deserve to play in the league,” Okoth told Goal on Tuesday. “I will strive to keep the team together, and even if I sign, I will only go for new experienced heads, but the team which won us promotion will stay.”