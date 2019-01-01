Chemelil Sugar coach Patrick Odhiambo blames early AFC Leopards goal for defeat

The Sugar Millers failed to recover after Ingwe took a deserved lead in the opening minutes of the match

Sugar head coach Patrick Odhiambo admitted that his side were unsettled by the early goal they conceded against AFC on Thursday.

Whyvonne Isuza scored one of the earliest goals in Premier League ( ) thisseason after he was set through by midfielder Eugene Mukangula shortly after kick-off.

Odhiambo claims that was the moment when his team was unsettled by the home side. They went on to lose the game 2-0 after Aziz Okaka's goal in the second half secured the three points for the hosts.

“We really wanted the points from this match because we knew we had the ability to win the game but we have to accept the final result. The first goal wmy players because going down that early is not something that is desirable," Odhiambo told Goal.

“We should have scored in the second half given the few opportunities that opened up but we have to accept that luck was not on our side. We have to fight and win in the next matches in order to ensure we finish the season on a better standing."

The Sugar Millers won a late penalty after Salim Abdalla fouled Jacob Odhiambo inside the penalty area when several players tussled for an aerial ball. Lucas Waitere failed to convert from the resultant spot-kick as Jairus Adira saved his weak shot.

Odhiambo added that he was sure his star player was going to do a successful conversion.

“I had faith that he was going to score from that penalty spot but he did not. Anyway, I cannot place much blame on him because we win as a team and we a loss as a team,” the coach continued.

Chemelil,14th on the table with 21 points, will be at the Bukhungu Stadium on April 7, where they will face Kakamega .