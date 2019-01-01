Chemelil Sugar coach Francis Baraza: We are ready to face AFC Leopards

The Sugar Millers are beaming with confidence after downing Tusker in another league match last weekend

Sugar head coach Francis Baraza says the confidence in the team is high following their recent 2-1 win against FC.

The Sugar Millers came from a goal down to win 2-1 and move to the 13th position on the log with 21 points.

Following the result, Baraza said his charges are ready to face any side in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

“Against Tusker, we had to show character to come from a goal down and win the game," Baraza told Goal.

"It was not easy, but we did it. Our confidence levels are high currently and we know that we can get something against ; we can do a Tusker on them.”

When asked about the financial crisis at the club, the coach refused to shed any light on the issue.

“I do not want to comment on that now, but all I can say is that the players need to be motivated and always remain motivated,” Baraza continued.

Chemelil Sugar next face AFC Leopards in a KPL match on April 4 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Goals apiece from Jaffari Owiti and Eugene Mukangula helped AFC Leopards to a 2-1 win when the two teams met earlier in the season.

“We want to get points from them, if we beat them [AFC], it will be fair because they beat us in the first leg. We are ready," Baraza added.

Ingwe is a place below Chemelil on 20 points from 19 matches.