Chemelil Sugar coach Francis Baraza rues defensive blunders in defeat by Gor Mahia

The Milers will next face off with league newbies-Western Stima

Chemelil Sugar FC head coach Francis Baraza has rued the defensive mistakes made against Gor Mahia that cost his side three vital points.

Chemelil Sugar suffered their third defeat of the season following a 2-1 loss to Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

Baraza though admitted that there was much improvement from his side, especially in the second half, but the damage had already been done.

"We were playing a good side. We had prepared well to face them; the only problem was the two mistakes that we made and they capitalized on them. This is a game of chances and sometimes if you make mistakes like those the ball ends up in the back of your net.

"Generally it was a good game, especially after the break, we played our hearts out but could not change the outcome. It is all about going back and making amends where we made mistakes."

