Chemelil Sugar coach Francis Baraza embraces a draw against Vihiga United

Chemelil Sugar head coach Francis Baraza is satisfied with a point picked in a one-all draw against Vihiga United.

The millers needed to bounce back from the 2-0 loss to Mathare United the previous weekend but ended up sharing the spoils. But despite dropping two crucial points, Baraza was left smiling at the single point.

"We wanted maximum point but ended up with a point against a good side. It is not a bad result, just a motivation for us to work harder and take our chances. My players dominated the game for sure but concentration lapse led to their goal, but we recovered well.

Chemelil Sugar will face Zoo Kericho and the tactician is upbeat: "It will be tough against Zoo but I am confident of a good result if we play the way we have done against Vihiga."

Chemelil Sugar are aiming at a top ten finish by the end of the season.