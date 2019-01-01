Chemelil Sugar coach Francis Baraza admits team collapsed against Kariobangi Sharks

The sugar millers struggled to contain the Sharks and finally lost 2-0 at the Kasarani Stadium

Sugar head coach Francis Baraza has admitted that his team collapsed in the second half against on Sunday.

The sugar millers came into the match hoping for at least a point but fell 2-0 at the Kasarani Stadium against a determined Kariobangi Sharks side. Baraza says they have now shifted focus to their next game and will be going for the points.

“It is a match we wanted to win, we had really prepared well for the game but made mistakes in the second half that cost us. We were solid especially in the first half and we had our chances as well, but when you fail to capitalize on them definitely you will end up losing.

“With next game around the corner, we have to prepare well, give our best and ensure we take our chances,” Baraza told Goal.

Chemelil Sugar is currently lying 15th on the table with 14 points.