Chemelil Sugar beat Nzoia Sugar to pick up first win

The Sugar Millers earned a morale-boosting victory against their sugar-belt rivals but remain stuck at the bottom

Sugar have picked up their first win of the current Kenyan Premier League ( ) season after beating 1-0 at Sudi Stadium.

Frank Doso was the hero for Chemelil Sugar when he scored the all-important goal in the 75th minute from a Richard Oti's pass.

The loss is Nzoia Sugar's 10th of the season and will remain stuck at position 15.

At Kenyatta Stadium, Collins Wakhungu opened his goal account for when he netted the opener against in the 18th minute. Ronald Okoth did well to put the ball on the new striker's path and the former Nzoia Sugar man slotted clinically past Allan Owiny.

Wakhungu's debut goal was unable to give Sofapaka a win though the Bankers rallied to equalize and take the lead in the second half.

Brian Ochieng netted the equalizer in the 56th minute before scoring the winning goal in the 69th minute.

At Ruaraka Grounds, continued with their fine run after dispatching struggling Kisumu All-Stars 2-0.

Jackson Macharia scored the first goal in the 18th minute before Timothy Otieno added the second in the 49th minute. Otieno has now scored 10 league goals.

At Moi Stadium, kept their dominance over after picking up a 2-1 victory.

Tyson Otieno beat experienced goalkeeper Samuel Abawa in the fourth minute to give Mathare United an early goal but the Powermen fought to take the lead and win the match in the second half.

James Ogada beat Job Ochieng in Mathare's goal to restore parity at the stroke of half-time with a close-range effort before Henry Onyango scored the winning goal for the hosts in the 72nd minute.

Mathare United have not picked up a win against Western Stima since a July 2012 1-0 victory.

picked up their second win of the season after beating 1-0 at Kasarani Stadium.

Tom Machika's fourth-minute goal was enough to help Kariobangi Sharks collect maximum points to deny Bandari an away win.

proved a tough opponent for Wazito FC at Afraha Stadium and condemned them to yet another 1-0 loss.

Oscar Wamalwa's 45th-minute goal gave Benjamin Nyangweso's side a rather deserved win as Stewart Hall's charges faltered again after their Saturday loss to .

Kakamega earned a late 1-0 win against Zoo FC at Kericho Green Stadium to keep their title ambition alive.