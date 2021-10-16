Chelsea’s Rudiger questions Mendy’s omission from Ballon d'Or shortlist

Antonio Rudiger is baffled by Edouard Mendy’s exclusion from the Ballon d'Or shortlist.

The Germany international made this admission following the 29-year-old’s awe-inspiring display in Chelsea’s 1-0 triumph over Brentford on Saturday.

Mendy made several crucial saves to deny Thomas Frank’s men a chance to restore parity after Chelsea took the lead through Ben Chilwell on the stroke of half-time.

Buoyed by that performance, Rudiger took to social media to question why the African goalie did not make the cut of the best footballers in the world.

“Someone explain why he’s not nominated for the Ballon d'Or? What a performance…Edouard Mendy,” the former AS Roma and VfB Stuttgart star tweeted.

The 30-man list of the most illustrious individual prize in football was revealed on Friday by France Football, with the Senegal international conspicuously missing.

Mendy has been a key figure in Thomas Tuchel’s squad following his arrival at Stamford Bridge from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

In the 2020-21 campaign, he helped the Londoners win the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Super Cup, while keeping Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga glued to the substitutes bench.

Manager Tuchel also raved about his goalkeeper’s performance.

“They were always dangerous on set pieces, they put a lot of free-kicks, corners, free-kicks into your box so it’s a constant threat and he was very strong and very concentrated also in our build-up play, a very good performance,” he told the club website.

Meanwhile, ex-England star Gary Neville hailed the Senegalese as the key difference as the Blues stay in contention for the league diadem.

“He was absolutely brilliant,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“If you’re going to win the title you will have games in a season where you maybe don’t deserve to win, but your goalkeeper makes two or three world-class saves.

“He has made that difference. Kepa in goal last season for Chelsea was a big problem, goals were going in far too easily.

“It’s a lot more difficult to score against Chelsea, not just because of changing to the back-five with Thomas Tuchel brought in - but also the goalkeeper.”

Mendy is expected to be in goal when Chelsea take on Swedish top-flight side Malmo FF in Wednesday’s Champions League encounter.