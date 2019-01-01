Chelsea winger Hudson-Odoi added to England squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

The 18-year-old, who has yet to start in the Premier League, is the latest edition to Gareth Southgate's squad

winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been called up to the squad for qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro.

The 18-year-old was initially included in the England Under-21 squad and was expected to make his debut for The in friendlies against and .

However, shortly after joining up with Aidy Boothroyd's squad he was told to instead join up with Gareth Southgate's senior side at St George's Park.

Meanwhile, defender Luke Shaw has pulled out of the squad through injury.

The 23-year-old is the fourth player to withdraw from the squad following John Stones, Fabian Delph and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

More to follow...