Thomas Tuchel has been using his fellow countryman as a central forward, with a Champions League-winning goal registered in that role

Chelsea have been warned by former Germany striker Klaus Fischer that Kai Havertz "doesn't feel comfortable" filling a false nine role, but the Blues' club-record £70 million ($99m) star is still being backed to shine in English football.

A testing debut campaign at Stamford Bridge for the highly-rated 22-year-old ended on a European high as a match-winning goal was scored in a memorable Champions League final win over Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Havertz proved decisive in that contest when operating as a central forward, but his blossoming reputation was established as a deep-lying playmaker and Fischer believes Thomas Tuchel would be best advised to drop his fellow countryman back into a more natural berth.

What has been said?

Fischer, who helped West Germany to the 1982 World Cup final has - in association with NetBet - told Goal of Havertz: "I saw him in the Champions League final against Manchester City and he played brilliantly.

"He's a young player who has a great left foot, but he's not a real centre-forward, that's clear to see.

"He certainly doesn't feel comfortable there, but he's a huge talent, he plays in one of the best teams in the world at Chelsea and he will continue to develop."

Can Havertz thrive at Chelsea?

A sizeable show of faith was made by Chelsea when they prised Havertz away from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer of 2020.

Little return was offered on that investment through the opening months of a difficult adjustment period, but potential was always there to be unlocked.

Tuchel has started to bring the best of his compatriot, with Havertz ending the 2020-21 campaign with nine goals and six assists to his name, with there still the promise of more to come.

Fischer added on a hot prospect: "When you come to a different country and to a different team as a young player, you have to establish yourself.

"I think that he prevailed, seeing as he scored the deciding goal in the final in the Champions League and also because he has a German coach who teaches him the German virtues.

"He needs to demonstrate these virtues in England too, because they probably play the best football in terms of speed and physicality.

"I do believe that he has what it takes to assert himself because he can score goals.

"He's also a smart player who knows how to play, but a young player who is not the finished article yet in his development. That goal has probably given him an incredible boost and he will continue to score goals in England."

