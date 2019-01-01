Chelsea vs West Ham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Blues can take advantage of a slip-up by Arsenal and take a giant step towards securing Champions League football next season

can give their hopes of clinching a top-four Premier League finish a boost on Monday if they can overcome West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

With rivals slipping up away to on Sunday, Maurizio Sarri's fifth-placed Blues can jump into third place with a victory over the Hammers.

The hosts come into the game on a high after beating 3-0 in their last league outing and they will be eager to carry that momentum into the game, particularly with the quarter-finals on the horizon.

West Ham, meanwhile, have been inconsistent in recent weeks, but are in a relatively safe position and a win will help them as they attempt to climb into the top half heading into the final stretch.

Game Chelsea vs West Ham Date Monday, April 8 Time 8pm BST / 3pm EST Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN / NBC Universo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on TV on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event as well as being available to stream live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Bulka, Green Defenders Rudiger, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Luiz, Azpilicueta, Emerson Midfielders Kante, Barkley, Jorginho, Drinkwater, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Pedro, Hazard, Hudson-Odoi, Willian, McEachran Forwards Giroud, Higuain

Marcos Alonso will miss the game thanks to a hamstring strain meaning Emerson is set to continue in the left-back role, while Ethan Ampadu is also expected to be unavailable. Other than that, Sarri has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Possible Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Emerson; Jorginho, Kante, Barkley; Hazard, Willian, Giroud.

Position West Ham squad Goalkeepers Fabianski, Adrian Defenders Cresswell, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku Midfielders Anderson, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Obiang, Sanchez, Noble, Rice, Nasri, Antonio, Diangana, Johnson, Coventry, Holland Forwards Arnautovic, Chicharito, Perez, Silva

West Ham have had to contend with a series of injuries to key players this season and they will be without Andy Carroll, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere for the game. Carlos Sanchez is also out of action and there are concerns over the availability of Marko Arnautovic, but Felipe Anderson, Samir Nasri and Ryan Fredericks should be fit to play.

Possible West Ham starting XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Diop, Ogbonna, Zabaleta; Rice, Obiang, F. Anderson, Snodgrass; Arnautovic, Perez.

Betting & Match Odds

Chelsea are strong favourites to win at Stamford Bridge, with bet365 giving odds of 1/3 on a Blues victory. West Ham are priced at 17/2 to triumph and a draw is available at 19/4.

Match Preview

An upturn in fortunes during the latter part of March and beginning of April has seen Chelsea thrust themselves firmly into the mix in the hunt for qualification via the Premier League. Amazingly, a win against London rivals West Ham will catapult them into third place in the division, something which seemed highly unlikely at the beginning of the year.

However, with a Europa League quarter-final match against Slavia Prague to come on Thursday - just three days after the meeting with the Hammers - Sarri will have to manage his squad effectively in order to get the best result out of both games. Decisions over the involvement of players such as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus Cheek, who have impressed in recent games, will figure strongly in the mind of the Italian.

"Of course it will be difficult, but I have to consider in this moment of the season we need to change," Sarri told reporters ahead of the game. "We have played 51 matches, and in the last part of the season I want 20 players completely involved in our targets."

The previous meeting between the sides earlier in the season at the London Stadium ended in stalemate, with both sides drawing blanks, but it was a result which brought an end to Chelsea and Sarri's flawless start to the campaign.

Plenty has happened in the intervening period, but the Blues have stabilised at what feels like the right time heading into the final six games.

"The last part of the season will be very difficult for every team," added Sarri. "We only have to fight and think about our matches. We have to fight until the last minute of the last match, but without looking at the other results. We go on the pitch with the same target, at home and away, to win."