Chelsea vs Malmo: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Blues hold a 2-1 advantage from last week's encounter in Sweden, but they cannot afford to be complacent amid their inconsistent form

face Malmo on Thursday for the second leg of their last-32 tie looking to recover from another poor result in 2019.

The Blues were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United on Monday, adding to their recent trouncings at the hands of Manchester City and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

As the pressure mounts on the London outfit, coach Maurizio Sarri has just a few games to save his job, but the Italian will be confident his side can defend their 2-1 lead from the first leg in Sweden.

Game Chelsea vs Malmo Date Thursday, February 21 Time 8:00pm GMT / 3pm ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and will be available for streaming on the BT Sport Live app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team

Position Chelsea players Goalkeepers Arrizabalaga, Caballero, Cumming Defenders Azpilicueta, Zappacosta, Rudiger, Luiz, Christensen, Ampadu, Emerson Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Kovacic Forwards Willian, Pedro, Hazard, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Higuain

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is not expected to return for this game as he continues to struggle with a back injury, while Danny Drinkwater is still out injured.

Possible Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Emerson; Barkley, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Giroud, Willian.

Position Malmo squad Goalkeepers Melicharek, Dahlin, Tannander Defenders Nielsen, Brorsson, Bengtsson, Ahmedhodzic, Andersson, Binaku, Safari, Larsson, Vindheim Midfielders Christiansen, Lewicki, Bachirou, Innocent, Adrian, Rakip, Rieks, Traustason, Nalic Forwards Antonsson, Gall, Strandberg, Rosenberg, Molins

Malmo have no new injury or suspension problems to deal with and will likely field a similar team to that which lined up against the Blues last week.

Possible Malmo starting XI: Dahlin, Vindheim, Nielsen, Bengtsson, Safari, Traustason, Christiansen, Bachirou, Rieks, Rosenberg, Antonsson.

& Match Odds

Chelsea are the odds-on favourites to claim a win on home soil at 1/4 with bet365. Malmo are meanwhile priced at a huge 13/1 and a draw is available at 11/2.

Match Preview

Things have taken a turn for the worse at Stamford Bridge under Maurizio Sarri. The Blues fans have turned against the Italian coach and it seems the board are on the verge of doing the same, giving him just a few games to save his job.

After Monday's FA Cup elimination at the hands of Manchester United, the London team need a big turn around on Thursday as they continue a crucial period of their campaign.

With the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City and a crucial Premier League clash with Tottenham coming up next, the second leg against the Swedish side gives Sarri's team a chance to get back on track and help save their campaign.

Chelsea were on top for most of the first battle in Sweden and Sarri felt they should have had the game killed off before Anders Christiansen pulled one back for Malmo late on.

The 60-year-old is hoping for a more resounding victory this time around as he believes a run of good results will be the solution to his side's recent problems.

"It’s not easy because we have to play every three days. We have no time, but we are trying to solve our problems," he told reporters.

"I have to think we are able to improve, and able to improve immediately. The result is not everything. In the last match we played better, especially in the first half."

He added: "We need to win three or four matches in a row. It’s the only solution. I can understand very well the frustration of our fans. They are used to winning, and now we are in trouble. There isn’t another way. We only have to have good performances and good results.

"In this moment it’s very difficult to think we can win three or four matches in a row, but in football everything can change in one day. First of all we need a good performance and result, and then with more confidence we are able to do everything."