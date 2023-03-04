Chelsea vs Leeds United: Lineups and LIVE updates

Graham Potter and his new signings do not have much time to spark a turnaround, with a win against Leeds United more important than ever.

It's fair to say that Chelsea are having one of their worst seasons in recent memory, especially considering that new owner has forked out in excess of €600 million this season already. Graham Potter hasn't delivered after Thomas Tuchel's sacking, and it goes without saying that he might be on the brink of facing a similar fate as his predecessor if he doesn't turn things around.

That said, the Blues welcome 17th-placed Leeds United at the Stamford Bridge in a bid to spark a positive turnaround as they have just 14 more games to go.

Potter's side haven't won any of their last five games in the Premier League, with their previous win in the league coming way back on 15th January, when they beat Crystal Palace 1-0. To say that the winter signings haven't lived up to their expectations yet would be an understatement, although it's also fair to say that most of these players have no experience of playing in arguably the toughest league in Europe.

Leeds United's Javi Gracia led The Whites to an important 1-0 victory against fellow relegation battlers Southampton in his debut game in-charge. The Spaniard will hope to take Leeds to 15th position with a win against a misfiring Chelsea side.

Chelsea vs Leeds United predicted lineups

Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Chalobah, W. Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Zakaria, Enzo; Madueke, Félix, Mudryk; Havertz

Leeds United XI (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wöber, Firpo; Adams, McKennie; Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto; Bamford

Chelsea vs Leeds United LIVE updates

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

Chelsea will host Borussia Dortmund in the return leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League on 7th March as they hope to overcome a 1-0 deficit, followed by an away trip to Leicester City next Saturday, 11th March.