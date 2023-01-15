Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and LIVE updates

Chelsea will hope to get out of the rut when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Graham Potter faces an uphill task as he takes on Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace in their Premier League fixture today. Palace last won a game against Chelsea in October 2017, in which they won 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea's season has gone from bad to worse in a matter of weeks, with their form since the World Cup especially harrowing. Potter has led the Blues to just one win in their last nine games in all competitions, collecting just four points in their last seven league games. This poor run of form has left them 10 points behind the top four.

What compounds their issues is their increasingly long list of injuries. Key figures such as Reece James, N'Golo Kanté, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Edouard Mendy, Wesley Fofana have been sidelined with injuries, with Denis Zakaria - one of their better players in recent weeks - also picking up an injury against Fulham earlier this week. João Félix made his debut against the Cottagers, but a red card on debut means he will miss the next three games.

Palace, meanwhile, have collected 22 points in 17 games. They can go level on points with Chelsea with a win tonight. The Eagles will be missing the services of James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson through injuries.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace predicted lineups

Chelsea XI (3-4-3): Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovačić, Cucurella; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Crystal Palace XI (4-3-3): Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell; Olise, Doucouré, Schlupp; J. Ayew, Zaha, Eze

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE updates

Chelsea's upcoming fixtures

Chelsea will visit Anfield on Saturday, 21st January, to take on a Liverpool side that has more or less mirrored the Blues' woeful campaign this season. They will then host Fulham for their reverse fixture in the Premier League and will hope to avenge their recent 2-1 loss against the Cottagers.