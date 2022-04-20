Chelsea vs Arsenal OdiBets Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

On Wednesday at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are looking to complete their first league double over Arsenal since 2015-16, following their 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season.

However, the Blues have lost their last two home games in all competitions (1-4 vs Brentford and 1-3 vs Real Madrid), as many as they had in their previous 27 at Stamford Bridge (W17 D8).

They haven’t lost three consecutive home games since November 1993, the third game of which was a 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Latest Odds

A win for Chelsea is considered to occur at (1.88) with OdiBets.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) league meetings with Chelsea (W5 D6) and a win tonight is valued at (4.60).

A draw between the London sides is tipped to happen at (3.75).

Chelsea vs Arsenal Team News

The Blues will operate without Mateo Kovacic, who injured his ankle during the FA Cup semi-final clash against Crystal Palace in the first half. Kovacic joins Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi on the treatment table.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu – who has missed 11 games with a calf injury – is "very close" to a return, but this game should come too early for him.

Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are the other players who are injured and unavailable due to injuries, while Alexandre Lacazette is doubtful following a Covid-19 infection.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal have lost their last two away league London derbies, going down 2-0 at Brentford and 3-0 at Crystal Palace. They last lost three in a row in April 2017, while they’ve never lost three in a row without scoring a single goal before.

Timo Werner netted twice in Chelsea’s 6-0 victory against Southampton last time out, having scored just twice in his previous 27 appearances in the Premier League. Only once has the German scored in consecutive Premier League games before, doing so in November 2020.

If Mason Mount plays, it will be his 100th Premier League appearance for Chelsea. With 23 goals and 18 assists, he’s been involved in more goals than any other English player in their first 100 Premier League games for the Blues (41).

At 37 years and 210 days old on the day of this game, Thiago Silva would be the oldest outfield player to ever play for Chelsea in the Premier League. The previous oldest was Graham Rix (37 years 203 days), whose appearance also came against Arsenal in a 2-1 victory in May 1995.

Chelsea lost 4-1 against Brentford in the Premier League last time out at Stamford Bridge – they’ve not lost consecutive home London derbies since March/October 1999, with the second game being a 3-2 loss to Arsenal thanks to Kanu’s late hat-trick.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Tips and Predictions

Chelsea have scored 13 goals in the last five games, where they conceded nine and kept two clean sheets. Arsenal scored just two, conceded eight, and kept one clean sheet. Punters can take an offer of over 2.5 goals at (2.00) with OdiBets.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.