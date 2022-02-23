Chelsea’s Tuchel delivers Ziyech injury update ahead of Liverpool final

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has maintained he does not know the extent of the injury suffered by Hakim Ziyech during the team’s 2-0 win over Lille in the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash on Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old Morocco international set up Chelsea’s opener nodded in by Germany forward Kai Havertz in the eighth minute before Christian Pulisic scored the second after N’Golo Kante’s cross for the comfortable victory at Stamford Bridge.

However, Ziyech could not finish the game as he hobbled off in the 60th minute to be replaced by Saul Niguez and the winger is now doubtful for the team’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.

“I don’t know on the injuries just yet,” Tuchel told the club’s official website after the game.

“I should have substituted Kova earlier, perhaps at half-time, so we could have saved a change. I didn’t see Hakim’s injury and I haven’t spoken to the doctor for an update just yet.

“It’s a little bit like the story of the season for us, doing substitutions for injuries instead of for tactical reasons. But today is Tuesday, the League Cup final is on Sunday so hopefully, it won’t be too bad and we will have enough time to recover players in time for another big game.”

Despite losing Ziyech who was a threat to Lille, especially in the first half, Tuchel was pleased with the overall display of his team.

“We had very strong for periods, for example for the first 10 minutes, but we also have in the same game these periods where it's totally gone from one second to another,” Tuchel continued.

“Easy ball losses and a lack of fluidity and bad decisions, and then we recover from it and we have strong phases again. This is a bit the story at the moment, but there are very good things in it.”

Ziyech has been in great form for Chelsea this season, managing to score four Premier League goals from 14 appearances. His last goal in the top-flight came in the 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park Stadium on Saturday.

He has also scored against Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur, and Watford.

After the Carabao Cup final, Chelsea will travel to face Lille in the return leg at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday.