Chelsea to give players a break after U.S. friendly ahead of Europa League final

The Blues fly over to Boston for an unorthodox post-season friendly just a day after they ended their Premier League campaign

will select a host of youngsters for their ‘Final Whistle on Hate’ friendly against the New Revolution on Wednesday to freshen up Maurizio Sarri’s tired squad before planning a break ahead of the final.

Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Guehi, Connor Gallagher and Jamie Cumming are all in line to make the trip to the United States, with Sarri concerned about managing his fatigued squad following their 120-minute Europa League semi-final, second leg against last Thursday.

Guehi was an unused substitute in Chelsea's final Premier League match of the season against Leicester on Sunday, while James and Chalobah have recently returned from loan spells at and Ipswich respectively.

The match at the Gillette Stadium has been set up between the owners of the two clubs, as Roman Abramovich and Robert Kraft decided to organise the game due to a global rise in antisemitism and racism.

Chelsea will conduct a light training session upon arrival on Monday as they take a mix of star names and young players to face the side. They will have a second training session and then play the match on Wednesday before returning to London.

The players will then be given a four-day break before returning to training to spend a week preparing for their Europa League final against in Baku on May 29, which provides Chelsea with their last chance of silverware this season.

Sarri has been open about his concerns and challenges that the match against the Revolution presents for the coaching staff, risking the wrath of Chelsea owner Abramovich, who has already come close to sacking him this season. However, Sarri also stated that he is happy to go there and his third-place finish in the Premier League will have pleased his superiors.

“A problem? We go there for a good reason I think, so as a man I am very happy to go there," Sarri told reporters. "As a coach, of course, I am a little bit worried because I know very well that the team now needs rest. So, it is not the best way to prepare for the final, I think.

“Arsenal is not my problem. I have to look to my players, so I know very well that my players need to rest, and after four or five days they need to work for three or four days and then they need to prepare for the match. The match will be interesting and difficult.

“I want to speak to the physical staff, to the doctor and then we need to prepare the programme. I think that they need three or four days completely in rest [after travelling to the U.S.]. I am not worried about the physical side.

"I think it is more difficult to recover mentally because in a match like this one you spend, usually, a lot of energy and then, of course, you have to go down and then it is not easy to go up again.”