Chelsea ready to hand Thiago Silva another new contract at 38 years of age

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a new contract for Thiago Silva that will keep the veteran defender at Stamford Bridge beyond his 39th birthday.

Brazilian has been in England since 2020

Plans to play until the age of 40

Remains a key part of the Blues' plans

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international, who represented his country at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar and has taken in 23 appearances at club level this season, first made his way to England when leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in 2020.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva has helped Chelsea to Champions League and Club World Cup glory, with there no sign of him slowing down as he looks to continue competing at the very highest level until the age of at least 40.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Times reports that Chelsea are eager to retain Silva’s services beyond the end of the current campaign, with the Blues viewing him as an important part of their first-team plans and the ideal role model for big-money centre-half additions such as Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea also have a bid on the table for Lyon’s teenage right-back Malo Gusto, with the plan being to build for the future with Silva’s vast experience put to good use along the way – with the South American, who has 113 caps for his country, proving that he can still compete with the Premier League elite.