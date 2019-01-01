Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Bournemouth
Chelsea will be looking to build on successive cup victories as they return to Premier League action against Bournemouth on Wednesday.
Maurizio Sarri's side may be too far behind in the title race but will be looking to finish above the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United to secure Champions League football next season.
They're currently in fourth place but defeat to Arsenal in the league has seen the gap cut to just three points.
Wins over Spurs, in the Carabao Cup, and Sheffield Wednesday, in the FA Cup, have helped steady the ship, however, and Sarri will be expecting his side to claim all three points against Eddie Howe's men.
Chelsea Injuries
Ruben Loftus-Cheek returned from a back injury in the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, while Andreas Christensen also came back from a minor hamstring pull.
That leaves Chelsea with a clean bill of health but doubts over the futures of Davide Zappacosta and Gary Cahill have meant they haven't been included in Sarri's recent matchday squads.
Alvaro Morata has left the club having been replaced by Gonzalo Higuain, and he should make his Premier League debut for the Blues after starting the FA Cup win last time out.
Suspensions
Neither Chelsea nor Bournemouth have any suspensions to contend with ahead of Wednesday's match.
Chelsea Potential Starting Line-Up
Chelsea will likely play a full-strength team after resting N'Golo Kante, David Luiz and Eden Hazard at the weekend.
Sarri has been relatively predictable with his team selections at Chelsea having not strayed away from his 4-3-3 formation.
Hazard will likely be joined by new signing Higuain, who looks set to come straight in as the first choice striker ahead of Olivier Giroud, who remains at the club.
Bournemouth Team News
Simon Francis and Lewis Cook will both miss the upcoming game with anterior cruciate ligament injuries, and they are set for long spells on the sidelines.
Chelsea academy product Dominic Solanke is still working his way back from a hamstring injury, having been signed by Bournemouth already carrying the problem.
Howe is expecting to have Josh King and Callum Wilson available but both are carrying minor injuries ahead of Wednesday's match.
TV channel & kick-off time
The match at the Vitality Stadium kicks off at 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm ET) on Wednesday but won't be shown on TV in the UK. In the US, the game is available on NBC Sports.
Best Opta Match Facts
-
Bournemouth have lost their last five home meetings with Chelsea in all competitions, since a 1-0 win in the second tier in September 1988.
-
Bournemouth’s only previous Premier League victory on a Wednesday was a 3-0 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season.
-
Chelsea are the only side whose Premier League games are yet to see a single red card this season, while Bournemouth have seen their opponent have a player sent off a league-high six times so far in 2018-19.
-
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has had a hand in eight goals in his last eight games against Bournemouth in all competitions (7 goals, 1 assist).
-
Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has scored in six different games against Bournemouth in all competitions – he’s only scored in more against Liverpool in his club career (7).