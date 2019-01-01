Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Liverpool

The Blues are going up against a title contender as they seek to achieve their own goal of qualifying for next season's Champions League

are in a four-way battle for two of the qualification spots and they face one of their most stringent tests as they travel to face top-of-the-table .

Liverpool and are battling it out for the Premier League title this season - leaving Chelsea, , and to fight it out to make up the other two teams who will finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp and Maurizio Sarri have already faced each other twice this season, producing two classic matches, but the stakes now feel higher as the clubs meet each other with just five Premier League games left to go.

Chelsea Injuries

Chelsea have a clean bill of health going into their match against Klopp's men after Marcos Alonso marked his return from a hamstring injury by scoring the only goal away to Slavia Prague in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Thursday night.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek continues to manage his chronic back problems, which led him to withdraw from the squad in March, but he had back-to-back starts in the Premier League last week.

Suspensions

Neither Chelsea nor Liverpool have any suspensions to contend with ahead of Sunday's match.

Chelsea Potential Starting Line-Up

Eden Hazard has scored twice against Liverpool already this season, and he produced a world-class performance in his previous Premier League match against West Ham.

Another sensational first goal was added to his highlight reel, as he scored a brace in the 2-0 win, but Sarri has several key choices ahead of kick-off.

Sarri will have to choose who starts at left-back between Alonso and Emerson Palmieri. He will also need to consider whether to keep Loftus-Cheek in the side or switch to either Mateo Kovacic or Ross Barkley.

Another key choice is whether Callum Hudson-Odoi keeps his place, as he fights it out with Pedro and Willian over the other wide spot. Finally, Gonzalo Higuain has gone four games without a goal, while Olivier Giroud is in top form, so Sarri faces a big decision in that No.9 position too.

Cesar Azpilicueta is the only Chelsea player to have started in every league game, but half of Sarri's selections remain broadly predictable ahead of Sunday's kick-off.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool's only major issue surrounds Adam Lallana, who has missed the last two games with a muscle injury. The midfielder is unlikely to be fit for this one.

Joe Gomez returned to the bench against in midweek, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster each came through an hour in a behind-closed-doors friendly for the Under-23s on Tuesday afternoon. Neither will be involved here, but both have made positive strides in their return from serious knee injuries.

Alberto Moreno trained with the team having missed the Porto game, while Klopp reported no fresh problems after the Reds' 2-0 win.

TV channel & kick-off time

The match at Anfield kicks off at 4:30pm BST (11:30am ET) on Sunday and it will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. In the US, the game is available on NBC Sports.

Best Opta Match Facts