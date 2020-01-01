Chelsea target Benrahma continues scoring form for Brentford

The Algeria international scored twice as the Bees continued their chase for promotion to the English top-flight

Said Benrahma found the back of the net twice in ’s 3-1 win over in Saturday’s Championship game.

The 24-year-old forward has been turning heads since his arrival at Griffin Park from French club Nice in the summer of 2018.

The international has racked up 25 goals in 77 league games which have generated interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including and .

More teams

Last weekend, he struck a hat-trick, his third in the 2019-20 campaign, a feat only bettered by striker Sergio Aguero.

At Pride Park, Benrahma was handed his 35th start and delivered a spectacular performance, scoring twice in the encounter.

Ollie Watkins put Thomas Frank’s Brentford in front only three minutes into the encounter after a fine individual display.

Just before the half-hour mark, former striker Wayne Rooney set up Jason Knight to level proceedings for Phillip Cocu’s men.

Shortly after the restart of the second half, Benrahma restored the lead for his side, capitalising on an error from Derby goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

The striker then completed his brace in the 64th minute with a curling effort from the edge of the box to give his side a comfortable win.

Article continues below

The forward has now scored 17 goals this season and will hope to continue the performance in his side’s next league game against on July 15.