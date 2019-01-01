Chelsea striker Giroud admits return to France is 'a possibility' amid Lyon links

France manager Didier Dechamps has insisted the forward needs more opportunities at Stamford Bridge as the end of his contact looms

Olivier Giroud admits a return to could be in the offing amid uncertainty over his future at .

Since signing from in January 2018, the Frenchman has scored 15 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for the Blues.

Despite displacing returnee Alvaro Morata, the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain on loan until the end of the season has kept the 32-year-old down the pecking order.

He is out-of-contract in the summer but the likelihood that Chelsea will be unable to sign any new players due to their transfer ban could yet see the forward kept on.

The uncertainty over his future has seen Giroud linked with a return to France, with recently linked with a move for the ex- title winner.

Giroud has done little to play down the speculation,which Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas fueled by suggesting he would target the player if he became available.

And in a fresh interview with Telefoot he concedes a second spell back in his homeland could happen.

"It's a possibility," Giroud explained. "But I didn't make any calls. I'm happy in .

"It's always a pleasure [to be linked] especially since under president Aulas, Lyon is a good club."

Of Giroud's 34 Premier League outings for Chelsea, just 12 have come from the start while he is a regular in the and domestic cup competitions.

A record of nine goals from as many games in the continent's second-tier club tournament gives him the slightly ignominious status as a specialist at that level, but Giroud is not concerned by appearing to be treading water in west London.

"Am I afraid of being stuck? No," he added. "We will see what the future holds for me, since for the moment it is true that the club cannot recruit.

Article continues below

"I'm definitely looking for more playing time. I aspire to find an important role in a team, now we'll see what happens."

At international level, Giroud remains a key component of Didier Deschamps' France first team and scored the 34th goal for his county in the 4-1 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Moldova on Friday.

Only Thierry Henry (51) and Michel Platini (41) have netted more than Giroud for Les Bleus.