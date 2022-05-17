Chelsea sponsors Trivago appear to confirm Boehly-led takeover with welcome message to LA Dodgers co-owner
James Westwood
Chelsea sponsors Trivago appear to have confirmed the club's Todd Boehly-led takeover with a welcome message to the LA Dodgers co-owner on social media.
Roman Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale in March amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the club granted a special license by the UK government to find a bidder.
GOAL has reported that a consortium led by American businessman Boehly is now set to buy Chelsea, pending a green light from the Premier League, but one of the club's partners have seemingly jumped the gun with an announcement on social media.
What have Trivago said about the Chelsea takeover?
