Chelsea’s Silva lauds Koulibaly partnership: ‘Communication is not a problem’

The two featured at the back together as the Blues posted a win and a clean sheet in Italy

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has stated there is no communication problem between him and new signing, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Silva revealed the language they use for communication with the Africa Cup of Nations winning star and other players that have made it rather easy at Chelsea.

"Normally we speak in French, because Edou [Edouard Mendy] does too, and Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta], it worked well," Silva told the club’s website.

"The communication is not a problem, we can speak many different languages together.’

The Brazilian centre-back and the Senegalese were partnered together at the back during a friendly game against Udinese on Saturday.

The Premier League side registered a 2-0 victory courtesy of Hakim Ziyech’s penalty and a goal from Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

"It was good," the former PSG defender added as he assessed their partnership against the Italian side.

"He is a player with a lot of experience. He played Italian football, which, for me, is the best defensive schooling you can possibly receive.

"He is ready for our ideas."

Thomas Tuchel’s side will begin their 2022/23 season with an away trip to face Everton, and Silva believes his teammate will be ready to play full-time against the Toffees at Goodison Park on August 6.

"He played 70 minutes, and on Saturday he will be ready to play 90," added the 37-year-old Brazilian.

"We have to do things well now during the week before the start of the Premier League. I think we are not at 100 percent quite yet, but we must work hard and well this week to arrive ready for Saturday."

Silva hopes to lift the league title, but concedes the race is not going to be easy for them.

"To win the Premier League," he replied when asked about his season’s target. "It’s a very difficult league to play in, but I think it’s possible."