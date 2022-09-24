'It's sad to say' - Chelsea signing Slonina explains advice from USMNT team-mate Turner

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner is already looking out for Gaga Slonina after the youngster followed him with a transfer to London during the summer.

18-year-old signed for Chelsea in August

Turner made Arsenal switch in February

USMNT goalkeepers have been in contact

WHAT HAPPENED? American goalkeepers plying their trade in the Premier League is nothing new. Following in the footsteps of the likes of Tim Howard and Brad Guzan, Turner joined Zack Steffen in England over the summer while Slonina confirmed a transfer to Chelsea that will see him head to London after the current MLS campaign.

WHAT HE SAID: The new Chelsea signing opened up on the advice he has received from Aaron Ramsdale's understudy, telling The Call Up podcast: “He just told me that even when he was young, he made a lot of mistakes. And I'm going to make mistakes young in my career and they're going to be highlighted because a lot of the times, it's sad to say, but a lot of people look for mistakes to have something to talk about. He just told me to keep going and trusting in the path, keep working every single day and you'll find that form again. He was a big help.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Slonina is still knocking on the door of a USMNT breakthrough having been selected in a couple of senior squads without making his debut. Meanwhile, Turner will be hoping to start for his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR SLONINA? Despite moving to Chelsea in the summer, he will be focused on impressing for Chicago Fire after returning on loan. Should he impress in the next few weeks, he might force himself into the reckoning for the World Cup squad as a reserve.