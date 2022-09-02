Chelsea sign Zakaria on loan from Juventus as Blues address struggling midfield

Chelsea have signed Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus just before the 2022 summer transfer deadline.

Zakaria has Champions League experience

Defensive-minded midfielder cover for injured N'Golo Kante

Could fortify struggling central group

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have signed Zakaria from Juventus less than a year after he arrived in Turin from Borussia Monchengladbach. He comes on loan with a reported £30m buy option. Chelsea will cover his full salary this term.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blues were overrun in midfield during 2-1 loss to Southampton this week, with injuries decimating the position group for Thomas Tuchel. The addition of Zakaria could provide immediate relief at Stamford Bridge.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tuchel has also brought in big-name signings such as Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana this summer, but a poor early start to the campaign has created a sour mood in west London despite the spending.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Chelsea are going through a tough period.

Especially with N'Golo Kante struggling with fitness.

So the addition of Zakaria could be a difference maker for Tuchel.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea will meet West Ham this weekend before beginning their Champions League campaign.