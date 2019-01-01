Chelsea set English record for victories in Europe with Europa League triumph over Slavia
Chelsea
A Pedro brace, along with an Olivier Giroud tally and an own goal from Simon Deli
Slavia Prague did make the tie more interesting with a pair of
The victory continued a run of dominance for the Blues this season in the Europa League, which has seen Maurizio Sarri’s side boast a near-perfect record in the competition.
Chelsea
The other 11 games through group and knockout stages have all been victories for Chelsea, which is a new record for any English club in European competition in a single season.
The Blues will have the opportunity to improve on that mark, as they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals.
But while Chelsea
11 - Chelsea are the first English side to win 11 major European games in a single season. Victorious. pic.twitter.com/EJzHBF4fHV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2019
The Blues were joined in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday by London rivals Arsenal, who advanced with a 1-0 victory over Napoli, 3-0 on aggregate.
The Gunners will face Valencia in the other semi-final, setting up the possibility of an all-London final in Baku on May 29.
Things have gone as well for the Premier League in the Champions League, with both Liverpool and Tottenham making the semi-final.
The Reds will square off with Barcelona in one semi-final while Spurs face Ajax in the other, leaving open the chance that all four teams in Champions League and Europa League finals hail from the English top-flight.
Four English teams in the semi-final of Europe’s top continental competitions is not something that has happened since the 1983-84 season, which saw Liverpool make the semi-finals of the European Cup, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest do the same in the UEFA Cup as well as Manchester United in the Cup Winners Cup.
That season saw the Reds take home both the European Cup, as well as the English First Division, while Spurs came away triumphant in the UEFA Cup. The Red Devils lost to Juventus in the semi-final.