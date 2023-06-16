Chelsea reject Arsenal's opening bid for Kai Havertz - but forward is keen on the move & talks continue

Chelsea have rejected Arsenal's opening bid for Kai Havertz but the player is keen on making the switch across London.

First offer tabled

Chelsea have rejected bid

Talks continuing between two clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal are making waves in the transfer market as they target the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham for a fee that could exceed £100 million ($128m) and are also interested in Southampton's Romeo Lavia. A deal for Havertz has been targeted by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta as he looks to reshape his attack but the first bid has been rejected, according to Matt Law.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are continuing talks with the Blues as they attempt to bring the Germany international to the club. Reports suggest that Havertz is keen on making the move and talks are continuing.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He made 47 appearances for Chelsea last season and scored nine goals, but the club need to trim their squad and Mauricio Pochettino, their new manager, appears ready to oversee a clearout. It remains to be seen if the Champions League winner - who scored the pivotal goal in the final against Manchester City - is one of the players to depart Stamford Bridge, but Arsenal appear ready to push for his signing.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Negotiations are set to continue and Arsenal will hope an agreement can be found soon.