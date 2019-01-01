Chelsea or Everton? Zouma offers update on his future thinking

The French defender is currently taking in a season-long loan at Goodison Park but remains tied to a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge

Kurt Zouma is yet to decide whether he wants his future to lie at loan employers or parent club .

The international is currently taking in a season-long stint at Goodison Park.

A spell on Merseyside is the second such agreement Chelsea have sanctioned in as many years for the 24-year-old centre-half.

The Blues did tie Zouma to a six-year contract prior to letting him leave for Stoke in 2017, with there a desire on their part to secure his potential.

It is, however, unclear where he figures in the club’s plans, with Maurizio Sarri allowing him to link up with early on in his reign at Stamford Bridge.

Zouma admits he is unable to shed any light on what the summer could hold for him, with no definitive calls having been made on whether he will be heading back to west London.

Quizzed on what happens next, a man who has taken in 31 appearances for the Toffees in the 2018-19 campaign said: “I don't know yet. We have five more games to play and then we will see.

“I am very happy [here]. My aim was to come and play and improve myself and I think I have done that here. I hope we will finish the season very high.

“The manager brought some very good players in last summer and now everyone understands each other.

“We are confident, are playing forward more and are playing better and we believe but the season hasn't finished yet so we have to go again next week and get a win.

“We are more confident. We hold the ball a bit better, we are more compact as a team as we defend together and attack together. We have the crowd behind, which helps us a lot, so we just need to keep on going like this.”

Everton boss Marco Silva has already admitted that he would like to explore the option of making loan moves permanent for Zouma and Andre Gomes.

He said of a French defender with the potential for future growth: “He is helping. But to be honest with you, I see many, many conditions in which he can improve, and he knows because I speak to him every day what I am demanding of him.

“But I am really happy with him, he is improving, trying, he is a good professional, he is happy in our club, he is a good team-mate and a really important player.

“Let's see what we can do or not in the future. But it's also about his opinion, about his future. But we are really happy with him.”