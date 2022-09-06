Chelsea told they've 'missed a proper striker' like Aubameyang as Kovacic suggests £10m man can spark title bid

Chelsea have missed a “proper striker” in recent times, admits Mateo Kovacic, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being backed to tick that box.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues invested heavily in Romelu Lukaku during the summer of 2021, but quickly decided that he was not right to lead their line and the Belgian has subsequently returned to Inter on loan. Kai Havertz has often been asked to operate as a false nine for Premier League heavyweights, but they now have another proven performer on their books after doing deadline day business with Barcelona.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kovacic has said of having Aubameyang on board at Stamford Bridge: “I can say he will be a big addition to us. He’s a proper striker, a goalscorer, which we have missed.

“In the last years we haven’t had a 20, 25-goal striker that you need to win the title. So we’re looking forward to having him in our squad. He’s a proven goalscorer. It’s normal for him to score goals and I hope he will do it here at Chelsea also.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang previously starred in English football for Arsenal, hitting 92 goals for them through 163 appearances – with those exploits seeing him collect a Golden Boot in 2018-19.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He has previously worked with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund and is preparing to make his bow for the Blues while wearing a protective face mask – with a jaw injury suffered when being attacked during a burglary on his home.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? Chelsea will be in Champions League action against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday, when Aubameyang could make his debut, before taking in a domestic derby date with west London neighbours Fulham on Saturday.